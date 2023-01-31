Jaipur, Jan 31 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Tuesday said there is no plan to give any hotel operated under the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation to the private sector.

Minister of State for Tourism Murari Lal Meena gave the information in the Rajasthan Assembly.

Also Read | Gautam Adani Meets Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Says 'Adani Gadot Set To Transform Haifa Port Into a Landmark'.

In response to supplementary questions asked during the Question Hour, Meena said as per the state budget announcement, funds have been released by Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation (RTDC) for the renovation and upgradation of six hotels.

These hotels include Hotel Gangaur in Jaipur, Hotel Khadim in Ajmer, Hotel Kajri in Udaipur, Hotel Shikhar in Mount Abu, Hotel Forest Lodge in Bharatpur, and Hotel Tiger Den in Sariska.

Also Read | Green Comet To Come Closest to Earth on February 1, Will Be Visible to Naked Eye; Know When, Where and How To Watch the Rare Celestial Event.

The minister told the House that the renovation work in these units will be done through outsourcing and they are not being given to the private sector.

He said the budget announcement was made for seven hotel units, but Behror MidWay was not selected based on the decision taken in the Board of Directors meeting.

Meena further said that in the year 2021-22, funds were approved for the renovation work of the hotels.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)