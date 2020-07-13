Bhopal, Jul 13 (PTI) Public Ganesh festivities will not be allowed in Madhya Pradesh this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, the state government said on Monday, and also laid down attendance restrictions for functions like marriages and funerals.

The decisions were announced by MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

Also Read | Congress to Hold Another Legislative Party Meeting Tomorrow at 10 am, Sachin Pilot Issued Invite: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 13, 2020.

"No permission will be given for Ganesh pandals this year, and only one or two persons will be allowed to go for immersion of idols. We have asked makers to create small Ganesh idols. Mass prayers for Eid will also not be allowed, nor will tazia processions," he told reporters.

He said detailed guidelines will be issued soon by the state home department.

Also Read | Realme C11 Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Mishra said the state government has decided that at a marriage function only ten persons each from the bride and groom's side will be allowed to attend.

Similarly, only 20 persons will be allowed to attend funerals, while other programmes will have a maximum head- count of ten.

The state has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)