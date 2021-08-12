Chandigarh, Aug 12 (PTI) Hot and humid weather conditions prevailed at most places in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday, with maximum temperatures hovering above normal limits.

According to the Meteorological Department here, Ambala in Haryana recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius, while Hisar registered a high of 37 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Rohtak settled at 35.8 degrees Celsius while Bhiwani registered a high of 37.8 degrees Celsius. Gurugram recorded a high of 35.8 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana recorded a high of 35.2 degrees Celsius, while Patiala's maximum settled at 36.1 degrees Celsius.

Bathinda recorded a high of 35.5 degrees Celsius.

