Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 17 (ANI): Stressing the current situation between India and Pakistan, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) announced on Tuesday that no Sikh pilgrim group will travel to the neighbouring country this year to observe Maharaja Ranjit Singh's death anniversary.

Speaking to ANI, SGPC official Harbhajan Singh Vakta said the decision was made due to the current diplomatic situation between India and Pakistan, following the April 22 Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, conducted by the Indian Armed Forces on May 7.

"Every year, the SGPC sends a group of Sikh pilgrims to Pakistan for religious visits. One of these visits is for Maharaja Ranjit Singh's death anniversary, which is observed there on June 29. This year, we sent a batch of passports to Delhi for clearance to go to Pakistan. But now, SGPC has decided not to send the group. Our secretary officially announced this decision yesterday. Due to the current situation between the two countries, the group will not be sent this time," Vakta said.

"We had sent 249 passport applications to Pakistan for this visit. Since the trip is now cancelled, these passports will be returned after June 20. People can collect their passports from our travel department after that date," Vakta said.

Last year, Pakistan issued 509 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend the Maharaja Ranjeet Singh's death anniversary. Led by interim committee member Khushvinder Singh Bhatia, the delegation, comprised of 317 pilgrims, was sent for this spiritual voyage.

In addition to Sikh pilgrims from all over the world, including India, tourists from other countries visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

Maharaja Ranjeet Singh was the first king of the Sikh Empire in the 19th century. He is popularly known as 'Sher-e-Punjab.'

Maharaja Ranjit Singh was born on November 13, 1780, in Budrukhan, or Gujranwala (now in Pakistan), and died on June 27, 1839, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

According to Sikh beliefs, he ruled Punjab for 40 years. It is said that Maharaja Ranjit Singh fought against the Mughals and also conquered Lahore. Also, religious tolerance was promoted during his time, as many important ministers of his were Muslims. (ANI)

