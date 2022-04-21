Tumakuru (Karnataka) [India], April 21 (ANI): In retaliation to former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's recent statement, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday clarified that he has "no soft corner" towards JD(S).

Bommai's statement came as a reaction to the former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's recent statement. Earlier, Kumaraswamy said that his party would fight both Congress and BJP and that he does not have a soft corner for BJP.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 20-Year-Old Arrested For Using Ex-Girlfriend’s Intimate Photos to Force Her to Give Up Business Share.

"JD(S) is a political party just like BJP. They are in politics just like us. It is not correct to say that we have a soft corner towards JD(S), "Bommai added.

Reacting to the call he received from HD Deve Gowda, he said, "Deve Gowda is our senior. He called me and asked when I would be returning to Bengaluru. He wanted me to call him on my return to Bengaluru," Bommai said. (ANI)

Also Read | Congress Leader Sachin Pilot Meets Party Chief Sonia Gandhi In Delhi Amid Ongoing Deliberations on Future Strategy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)