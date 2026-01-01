Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 1 (ANI): A loud explosion was reported near Nalagarh police station in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Thursday. Officials confirmed that no injuries or loss of life were reported in the incident.

Ruling out any terror-related angle, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said there was no cause for alarm. "There is no question of a big bomb or a terrorist incident. The blast occurred at a place where scrap was stored. It could have happened due to gas or some other reason. The Forensic Science Laboratory team is investigating and details will be shared after the report," CM Sukhu said.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the incident took place at a location that earlier functioned as a junkyard.

According to Superintendent of Police, Baddi, Vinod Dhiman, the explosion occurred at around 9:40 am on the road outside the Nalagarh police station. He said the police station's investigation room is near the pre-primary section, and the blast occurred in the area.

"This incident occurred at approximately 9:40 AM. Our investigation room is located next to the pre-primary section of the Nalagarh police station. The blast happened on the road outside. I also visited the site in the morning, and our FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team arrived and collected evidence from the scene," SP Dhiman told ANI.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness present near the site said the explosion occurred between 9:40 am and 9:45 am, adding that people in the area were alarmed by the loud sound. "An explosion occurred at around 9:40 or 9:45 AM. The people here are agitated. The blast occurred near a police station. There was no loss of life," he said. (ANI)

