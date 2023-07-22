Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Reacting to the fiery debate on a no-confidence motion in the Chhattisgarh assembly on Friday, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that in a democracy the opposition has the "rights to express no-trust" on the government while the latter gets an opportunity to highlight its work.

"In democracy, opposition has rights to express no-trust on the government while the ruling party has the opportunity to highlight their achievements," Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said at a press briefing.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session: India's Defence Production Crosses Rs 1 Lakh Crore For First Time Ever During Financial Year 2022-23, Says MoS Defence.

However, he claimed that though the opposition had listed 109 charges against the state goverment it did not mention any fact. "The opposition has leveled 109 allegations and did not mention any fact," the Chief Minister said.

"Five years back when Singh Deo had brought the no-trust, he mentioned facts," the CM said adding that the opposition lacks people to mention facts.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Youth Gunned Down After Dinner Party in Khagaria District, Probe Underway.

Attacking the BJP, Baghel said, "The largest party of the world, as they claim, did not have a person to mention facts in a charge-sheet."

In a swipe aimed at the BJP, he said, "I congratulate the opposition for bringing no-trust motion (in the assembly) and giving the ruling party an opportunity to highlight our works."

Listing out the achievements of his government, the Chief Minister said, "We have started construction of schools, bridges. We are carrying out other welfare works. Not a single question was raised in the Vidhan Sabha about death of people due to diarrhoea and malaria. This is our achievement."

Highlighting the achievement of the government in countering naxalism, Baghel said, "It is our achievement that the opposition did not start their speech with naxal problem, this is our achievement."

"Was it possible before 2018 to visit the village crossing the Indravati River?" CM Baghel asked adding that the Bastar region witnessed "massive positive change".

"When I visited Sukma a delegation of the Jain community said that they did not face any problem in solemnising their marriage. This touched my heart," Baghel said.

The Chief Minister highlighted the works carried out the state government in improving road connectivity and ongoing efforts on education. "The lives of farmers, children witnessed significant change," he said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that they got only two demands wherever they visit, to set up banks and to develop Swami Atmanand School.

"Wherever we visit we receive only two demands, one is setting up of bank and second, development of Swami Atmanand School."

Earlier on Friday the BJP tabled a no-confidence motion in the Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha presenting as many as 109 charges against the Bhupesh Baghel government.

This was the final day of the last session before the state goes to poll in November this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)