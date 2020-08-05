Bhopal, Aug 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath said on Wednesday that nobody should try to take credit for the Ram temple at Ayodhya as every Indian wanted that it should be constructed.

It was former prime minister, late Rajiv Gandhi who opened the doors of the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, he said.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Assures all Possible Support.

"Today is a historic day. The construction of Ram temple started today which was being aspired to by every Indian for a long time," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said.

In 1985, then prime minister Rajiv Gandhi "opened the doors of Ramjanmbhoomi", Nath said.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains | NDRF Shares Video After Rescuing 40 People Stuck in Two Local Trains: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 5, 2020.

"He had said that Ram temple (at Ayodhya) should be constructed....And a feeling (for the construction of Ram temple) emerged from that time. It will be wrong if someone tries to take credit for it," the Congress leader said.

It would have been better if the representatives of every section of society, every caste and every religion besides chief ministers of states were present when prime minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of temple at Ayodhya, Nath added.

"I know that there is coronavirus epidemic but still 100-150 people could have been invited. If it had been done, the whole world would have seen that the entire India is standing united," he said.

Nath also claimed that while the Congress doesn't do politics of religion, the BJP does.

"I constructed the biggest Hanuman temple in the state in Chhindwara. This is associated with our sentiments," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)