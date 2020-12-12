Noida (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 100 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the district's infection tally to 23,938 on Friday, official data showed.

The number of active cases in the district came down to 899 from 937 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The active COVID-19 case count in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the fifth highest in the state.

On the bright side, 138 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 22,954, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a COVID-19 death toll of 85 and a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 95.88 per cent, the statistics showed.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 20,473 from 20,801 on Thursday while the overall recoveries reached 5,34,224 and the death toll climbed to 8,025 on Friday, the data showed.

