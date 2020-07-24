Noida (UP), Jul 23 (PTI) Three people were arrested and owners of 2,157 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Also, 14 vehicles were impounded for similar violation during a 24-hour period till Thursday night in Gautam Buddh Nagar, where COVID-19 has infected nearly 4,300 people and claimed 40 lives so far, according to official figures.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is also in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the red zone for COVID-19.

"On Thursday, two FIRs were registered and three people arrested for violating the curbs. A total of 5,531 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 2,157 of them, while another 14 were impounded," police said in a statement.

A total of Rs 4,75,900 were collected in fines during the action, they said.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, according to officials.

