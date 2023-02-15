Noida, February 15: Around 18,500 families will be affected by the second phase development of the Noida International Airport and over 13,000 of them will have to be relocated, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh said on Wednesday.

The MLA said heeding to the demand of villagers, it has been decided that the families which need to relocate will now have two options for resettlement - near Faleda Cut and at Modelpur, both near the airport. PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Noida International Airport At Jewar.

"The farmers have the choice to choose either resettlement and rehabilitation location as per their convenience," he said at a press conference along with Jewar Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Abhay Singh. Noida International Airport Will Develop Tourism, Agriculture Sector in Uttar Pradesh, Says PM Narendra Modi.

"Around 120 hectare land is available at Faleda Cut, close to the upcoming Film City, and 60 hectare at Modelpur, which is located near Jewar town on the Khurja road," the BJP MLA said.

About 1,365 hectare of land for the second phase development of the airport is being acquired from six villages - Dayanatpur, Karauli Bangar, Mudrah, Beerampur, Kuraib and Ranhera.

"Around 18,500 families will be affected by the second phase development of the airport. Of this, 13,320 families from Ranhera, Kuraib and Nagla Hukam Singh (part of Karauli Bangar village) will have to be relocated," Dhirendra Singh said.

He added that of the families to be rehabilitated, 1,600 are from Nagla Hukam Singh, 6,120 of Ranhera and 5,600 of Kuraib. SDM Abhay Singh said now that the rehabilitation and resettlement locations have been finalised, objections, if any, from stakeholders will be invited. "After that process, the final proposal will be sent to the state government for its approval," he said.

Over 1,300 hectare of land was also acquired for the first phase development of the 'greenfield' airport. Construction work is currently underway in full swing for the first phase and flight operations are scheduled to begin from September 2024, according to officials.

Upon completion -- in four phases by mid-2040, the Noida International Airport is planned to be spread around 5,000 hectares and be India's largest airport, they said.

