Noida, November 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Jewar Airport, also known as the Noida International Airport, in Jewar of Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budhha Nagar. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia were also present at the ceremony. Once constructed, Jewar Airport will be the fifth international airport in Uttar Pradesh. It is expected to decongest and ease the load on Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Speaking at the ceremony, PM Modi said that the airport will be the largest centre of repair, maintenance, & operation of aircraft. He addes, "A facility for maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft will be built in the area of 40 acres here, which will provide employment to hundred of youths."

PM Narendra Modi's Address:

Notably, the Noida International Airport will be the second International Airport in Delhi-NCR. The development of the first phase of the airport is being done at the cost of over Rs 10,050 crore. The airport is spread over more than 1300 hectares of land. The completed first phase of the airport will have a capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers a year. It is scheduled to be completed by 2024. The airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of the project's Swiss concessionaire Zurich International Airport AG. Jewar Airport Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony Live Streaming: Watch Live Online Telecast of PM Narendra Modi Laying Foundation Stone of Noida International Airport.

“A special focus of this grand vision has been on the state of Uttar Pradesh that is witnessing the development of multiple new international airports including the recently inaugurated Kushinagar airport and the under-construction international airport at Ayodhya, “the PMO had said.

The airport will be the logistics gateway of northern India. Due to its scale and capacity, the airport will be a game-changer for Uttar Pradesh. It will unleash the potential of Uttar Pradesh to the world and help establish the state on the global logistics map. The airport will also be linked to the planned Delhi-Varanasi High-Speed Rail, enabling the journey between Delhi and the airport in only 21 minutes. The airport will also house a state-of-art Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling (MRO) Service. The design of the airport is focused on low operating costs and seamless and fast transfer processes for passengers.

The airport is introducing a swing aircraft stand concept, providing flexibility for airlines to operate an aircraft for both domestic and international flights from the same contact stand, without having to re-position the aircraft. This will ensure quick and efficient aircraft turnarounds at the airport while ensuring a smooth and seamless passenger transfer process.It will be India's first net-zero emissions airport.

(With inputs from ANI)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2021 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).