Noida (UP), Jul 16 (PTI) Owners of more than 2,000 vehicles were penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Thursday for allegedly violating curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Two vehicles were impounded for similar violation during a 24-hour period till Wednesday night in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, which has so far recorded 3,862 COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths due to the disease, according to official figures.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four persons, is in force in the district whose urban areas fall in the 'Red Zone' for COVID-19.

"Five FIRs were registered on Thursday against people for violating the curbs. A total of 4,945 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 2,024 of them, while another two were impounded," the police said in a statement.

Altogether, an amount of Rs 3,15,400 was collected in fines during the action, the police said.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, according to officials.

