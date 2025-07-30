Noida, Jul 30 (PTI) Youths who claimed to be from the Samajwadi Party slapped Maulana Sajid Rashidi after a news channel's debate show in Noida for allegedly making a derogatory comment against party MP Dimple Yadav.

One of the youths posted a purported video of the incident on social media and took responsibility for beating Maulana Rashidi.

Also Read | Ganderbal Accident: Bus Carrying ITBP Personnel Falls Into Sindh River in Jammu and Kashmir's Kullan Amid Heavy Rain (Watch Video).

Rashidi allegedly made a derogatory comment against Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav over her visit to a mosque recently.

On Tuesday, Rashidi went to attend a news channel's debate programme in Noida, where he was slapped by the youths.

Also Read | Amarnath Yatra Suspended Routes Due to Heavy Rains in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kuldeep Bhati, who claimed to be state secretary, Yuvjan Sabha, Samajwadi Party, posted a video on social media site 'X', saying Maulana Rashidi has been "treated". "We will treat in the same way anyone who makes derogatory comments against any woman of India," he added in his video.

According to the police, Maulana Rashidi has lodged a complaint against three persons -- Kuldeep Bhati, Mohit Nagar and Shyam Singh -- at Sector 126 police station. Further investigation is on in this regard, police added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)