Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 23 (ANI): The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has undertaken a major step to enhance the passenger experience by adding a 'Vistadome coach' in two important train services and an AC 3-tier coach in another, effective from July 1.

"This initiative is part of NFR's continued commitment to addressing growing passenger requirements, improving onboard amenities and elevating the overall quality of travel across its network," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway, said.

New Jalpaiguri Junction to Howrah Junction Shatabdi Express, which operates six days a week, has been permanently augmented with one 'Vistadome coach' to enrich the travel experience, particularly for those journeying through scenic routes. With this addition, the train will now run with a total of 15 coaches. The revised composition will be effective from New Jalpaiguri and Howrah Junction, starting July 1.

Similarly, the Guwahati to Jorhat Town Jan Shatabdi Express, which operates six days a week, has been permanently augmented with a Vistadome coach to offer passengers a more immersive and comfortable journey. The revised coach composition now comprises 16 coaches, and this change will be effective from Guwahati and Jorhat Town starting July 1.

Additionally, the Alipurduar Junction to Silghat Town Rajya Rani Express (train no. 15417/15418), which runs tri-weekly, has been permanently augmented with one additional AC 3-tier coach.

"This enhancement is aimed at increasing passenger carrying capacity and improving travel comfort. With the added coach, the train will now operate with a total of 12 coaches. The revised composition will be effective from Alipurduar Jn from July 1, and from Silghat Town from July 2, 2025," Sharma said.

In continuation of its passenger-focused efforts, he further said that NFR has also extended the temporary augmentation of Katihar to Patna Intercity Express for another year. The train will continue to run with one additional Air-Conditioned 3-tier economy coach from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, on nominated days, ensuring continued travel convenience and meeting sustained passenger demand.

"The addition of Vistadome coaches on picturesque routes is expected to significantly elevate the journey experience, especially for tourists. These proactive measures highlight NFR's unwavering commitment to offering safer, more comfortable and efficient railway services across the region," Sharma said. (ANI)

