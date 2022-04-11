Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 11 (ANI): Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday went to forward locations along the Line of Control (LOC) to review the security situation and measures instituted to thwart the adversary's designs, said officials.

On the second day of his visit, the Army Commander, accompanied by Lt Gen DP Pandey was briefed about the ongoing ceasefire on the LoC, development works, the counter-infiltration grid and operational preparedness.

The Army Commander, while interacting with the local commanders, laid special emphasis on ensuring and maintaining the sanctity of the cease-fire in vogue, but at the same time not putting the guard down against any enemy misadventure.

He also appreciated the measures and Standard Operating Procedures instituted by the units and formations to meet the challenges posed by the inimical elements in the valley.

During his interaction with the soldiers on snow-clad heights, he was appreciative of the sharp vigil and alertness along the Line of Control and the high morale of the troops.

The Army Commander, while interacting with villagers of forward areas, applauded them for their positive outlook, high motivation and strong national spirit.

Later, Dwivedi also interacted with various civil functionaries and members of the civil society. He appreciated the rapid steps that are being taken by all sections of society for the sustainable peace and development of Kashmir. The Army Commander also lauded the synergy between all elements of the security forces and the Civil Administration.

The Northern Army Commander is on a three-day visit for reviewing the security scenario in the Kashmir valley. The visit has been scheduled between 10 and 12 April. (ANI)

