New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra on Sunday slammed the TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee for calling Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman 'kali nagin' (venomous snake).

He said that Banerjee's remark is not only 'racist' but also 'misogynist'.

"TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee has called Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman 'kali nagin' which is highly condemnable. The comment has been made in a state where Goddess Kali is worshipped in every household. The remark is not only racist but also misogynist," Patra said.

On July 4, while hitting out at Sitharaman, Banerjee said that the way people die due to the bite of 'Kala Nagini' (venomous snake), the same way people are dying due to her as she has destroyed the economy.

"The way people die due to the bite of 'Kala Nagini', the same way, people are dying due to Nirmala Sitharaman. She has destroyed the economy. She should be ashamed and resign from her post," he said. (ANI)

