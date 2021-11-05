Jammu, Nov 5 (PTI) Police have detained a notorious criminal under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) and sent him to Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu, officials said on Friday.

The detained person has been identified as Nazakat Ali Khatana of Belicharana in Jammu.

A dozen FIRs were lodged against him in different criminal cases in the Jammu division, the officials said.

A detention warrant was issued by the district magistrate of Jammu and Khatana, they added.

