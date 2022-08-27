New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) president Conrad Sangma on Saturday announced that his party will go solo in the upcoming 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections.

The announcement was made after the national meeting of the party, which was held in the national capital.

Also Read | Bull Race: Kerala High Court Directs Police to Implement Kollam Collector’s Order Prohibiting It.

"We have decided to go solo not just in Meghalaya but also the other state elections around the region including Nagaland and Tripura," Sangma told ANI.

"Our stand is no different than what it was in 2018. Then too we had been solo and we had a post-poll alliance with BJP. As a party we need to work for the sentiments and the aspirations of our people and our state," the Meghalaya Chief Minister added.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 41-Year-Old Man From Thane Stabbed to Death in Santacruz.

With the shrinking space of the Congress, it's the emerging Trinamool Congress (TMC) that has been in the limelight recently. "What is happening to the Congress is very sad to see. For the longest time no revival is in sight not just in Meghalaya but nationally too. The Trinamool Congress has done well in some places but it will be overrated to say, just now, that it is a major challenge for us with such a short time for the state polls to be held," Conrad said.

Conrad said going solo for elections will not have an impact on the larger understanding of the NDA.

"We have an understanding with NDA both politically as well as on issues. But even on certain issues, we have not aligned with them politically. We have made our stand very clear," he said.

In the 2018 assembly polls, the NPP won 20 seats while the Congress emerged as the single largest party with 21 seats.

However, the Conrad Sangma-led NPP formed a coalition government with the United Democratic Party (UDP), People's Democratic Front, BJP, Hill State People's Democratic Party, and two Independents parties.

In November last year Mukul Sangma and 11 other Congress MLAs -- 12 of 17 party legislators joined the TMC fold as Mamata Banerjee's party is looking to expand its base beyond Bengal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)