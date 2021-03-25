New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday attacked the BJP over the alleged harassment of nuns belonging to a Kerala-based congregation in Uttar Pradesh and termed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assurance of action in the incident as "hollow statements".

Two nuns and two postulants were taken off an express train and detained for questioning by railway police in Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh on March 19. According to officials in Jhansi, the nuns were detained after local Bajrang Dal activists complained that two women were allegedly being taken forcibly for religious conversion.

The police said there was no basis in the complaint and all four women later took the next train to their destination in Odisha.

Reacting to the incident, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, "Which political party runs the government that enables these goons to harass and demand personal details of young women commuting on a train? BJP. Which political party do these goons belong to? BJP. Which party's student wing are some of them members of? BJP."

"And now that there is an election in Kerala HM @AmitShah is busy giving hollow statements about protecting nuns from harassment. Really?" the Congress general secretary said and tagged a purported video of the incident.

Shah on Wednesday assured strong action against those who allegedly harassed nuns during their train journey via Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh.

