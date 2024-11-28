Bhubaneswar, Nov 28 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said the state is set to become a powerhouse of sports with focus on producing large number of national and international athletes.

Speaking at the inauguration of ‘Utsaha,' a state-level sports festival organised by the Odisha State Child Protection Society (OSCPS) at Kalinga Stadium here, Majhi emphasised the importance of early sports training, citing the example of the US, Russia, China, Japan, and Brazil, where children begin athletic training as early as 3 to 4 years old.

A total of 580 kids from 165 child care institutions are participating in the festival, which will conclude on Friday.

Majhi also highlighted the state's initiatives to provide specialised sports coaching at the school level and encouraged students to explore their innate talents to excel in sports.

He urged parents to broaden their aspirations for their children, emphasising that sports can now be considered a viable profession, alongside traditional careers in medicine, engineering, and civil services.

Majhi also underscored the state government's investment in developing sports infrastructure and nurturing talent through sports hostels across districts, including Kalinga Stadium. Many international athletes from the state have launched their careers while staying in these hostels, he noted.

