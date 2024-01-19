Khordha (Odisha) [India], January 19 (ANI): The annual Dolphin census in Odisha's Chilika Lake is scheduled to begin on Saturday. The count will take place in Balugaon Wildlife Division and the Balugaon Range in Chilika. These two ranges are divided into three sectors.

The entire Chilika Lake is divided into two sides for the dolphin census. One is outer channel, Satapada, while another is the southern and central side.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Ceremony: All Government Offices Under Chandigarh Administration To Stay Closed on January 22 on Occasion of Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony in Ayodhya.

As per official sources, 18 teams comprising senior officials of the State Forest department and wildlife experts, OUAT students, boat associates, CDA and volunteer have been roped in to conduct the dolphin census at Chilika.

The counting will be done through GPS, binocular and modern technology. However, last year a total of 173 dolphins were seen in Chilika lake in which 154 are Irrawaddy and 19 are Bottle-nose dolphins were present, said DFO Chilika Wildlife, Amlan Nayak.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Policeman Shot Dead During Chase To Nab Miscreants in Seoni District; Three Arrested (Watch Video).

Notably, Irrawaddy dolphins are seen in Chilika , and Bottle-nose dolphins are seen in the vicinity of coastal belt of Chilika Wildlife Division.

However, if there is foggy weather then the dolphin count will be completed between 21th, 22nd and 23rd. The final count information will be given by PCCF Bhubaneswar after the count is over, added the DFO Nayak.

Every year, the Chilika Forest and Chilika Development Authority calculates the number of Irrawaddy Dolphins in Chilika. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)