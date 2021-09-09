Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 9 (ANI): Biju Janta Dal (BJD) has suspended its Chilika MLA Prashanta Kumar Jagdev from the party for allegedly beating up a Bharatiya Janata Party leader.

"Prashant Kumar Jagdev, MLA, Chilka assembly is hereby suspended from Biju Janata Dal with immediate effect", read an official statement signed by Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik.

Patnaik has also removed Jagdev from the post of Chairperson of the Khordha District Planning Committee.

Earlier in the day, Jagdev had allegedly beaten Balugaon Nagar BJP president Niranjan Sethi in the public glare, while Sethi had gone Notified Area Council (NAC) office to enquire about some social welfare program.

Later, BJP workers staged a "Dharna" in front of Balugaon police station demanding the arrest of the BJD legislator. (ANI)

