Bhubaneswar, Jan 6 (PTI) As Odisha is hosting the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas for the first time, the ruling BJP on Monday chalked out a programme to welcome all guests, including NRIs, who will attend the three-day event.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal urged all the party MPs, MLAs and leaders to ensure a warm and memorable reception for the guests.

“The BJP leaders, including MPs and MLAs, will remain present at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here during the arrival and departure of the guests, including NRIs, participating in the three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event from January 8,” he told reporters.

Samal said the BJP workers and leaders will undertake 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' in all the places of Bhubaneswar on January 7 and 8 ahead of the beginning of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas programme.

The BJP leaders and workers will organise processions across all the 30 districts on January 7-8 to welcome the NRIs and guests.

"A grand welcome is also planned for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is scheduled to arrive at the city airport on January 8 evening," he said.

The BJP also called upon the citizens to actively participate in making the event a grand success.

“We wish that 4.5 crore people of the state will welcome guests and participants coming from around 160 countries. This event will be a turning point for Odisha,” Samal said.

He said the BJP workers will assist guests when they will visit tourist destinations.

“There are many tourist attractions in our state, and we will showcase them to our guests. We will celebrate the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas as a state festival for three days,” Samal said.

While PM Modi will inaugurate the event on January 9, President Droupadi Murmu will participate in the valedictory day on January 10,” he said.

