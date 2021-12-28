Bhubaneswar, Dec 28 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced 13 infrastructure projects worth Rs 103 crore for development of the 'Ekamra Kshetra' here.

Also Read | Govt Bans Direct Selling Firms, Direct Sellers From Promoting Money Circulation Schemes.

The projects include renovation of Shanti Stupa (Peace Pagoda) at Dhauligiri, cleaning of water of Kedar Gouri tank, a heritage site, construction of a bridge over the west canal of Daya river and strengthening of an embankment, and drinking-water supply facilities in the old town area of Bhubaneswar.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: 26-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death By Neighbours After Altercation Over Cleaning Of Drain In Faridabad.

After completion of the projects, people of 'Ekamra Kshetra' will be able to get 24-hour drinking water, he said.

Widening of a road adjacent to the Gangua Canal in Kapileswar and construction of a culvert to drain polluted water from the Kedar Gouri temple would also be taken up.

Among the projects launched by Patnaik include a rehabilitation centre for inmates of leprosy colonies in Lingaraj and Gokhibaba areas.

Patnaik said the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana has brought a revolution in healthcare services.

Launched in 2018, the universal health coverage scheme mainly provides free services at all state-run hospitals and empanelled private facilities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)