Bhubaneswar, Dec 29 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday undertook field visits in three districts to assess crop damage due to recent unseasonal rainfall in the state and assured farmers that his government would provide assistance to affected growers.

He extended the last date for making claims for crop damage to Monday and noted that farmers in coastal Odisha have been severely affected by the unseasonal rain from December 20.

The last date for making claims over crop damage was on Sunday but now extended till Monday evening, he said at a press briefing in Ganjam district.

Majhi along with Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari and others went to paddy fields in Nayagarh, Gajapati and Ganjam districts and interacted with the affected farmers.

Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy also accompanied Majhi when he visited the Ranpur assembly segment to oversee damage caused by the unseasonal rain.

The chief minister also said that the state government would draw the attention of the Centre towards the damage to crops in the state and demanded the inclusion of unseasonal rain in the preview of the disaster and relief code.

He said several districts in the state experienced rain in two phases between December 20 and 28 which caused extensive damage to the standing paddy crops, vegetables, cotton and betel leaf.

“Our government is sympathetic towards the plight of farmers and will provide assistance after assessment of the damage,” Majhi said.

He also said that the government is considering measures to assist farmers, whose agro-produce has not been insured under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima scheme, and sharecroppers.

He appealed to growers to inform the administration of their crop damage through the ‘Krishi Rakshak' App.

They can also lodge their grievances related to farming on the 14447 toll-free number, the chief minister said.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati also met with distressed farmers in Bhadrak and Balasore districts and another Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo visited the areas hit by rainfall in the Niali Block in Cuttack.

Singh Deo also visited Jagatsinghpur district.

Food Supply Minister KC Patra visited Kendrapada and Jajpur districts while Cooperation Minister Pradeep Bal Samant met farmers in Khurda district.

The Odisha government has decided to provide assistance to all affected farmers, both insured and uninsured, as per the norms of the state and Centre.

This support will be extended through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

Meanwhile, BJD president and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to visit Ganjam district to assess the crop damage on Monday.

Later Patnaik on Tuesday will visit Puri, Cuttack, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur, the LoP office said in a statement.

Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Chandra Kadam on Sunday demanded that the deadline for farmers claiming crop damage be further extended by two more days in order to enable all the affected growers to avail the assistance.

