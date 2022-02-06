Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 6 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday expressed grief at the demise of Hindustani vocalist Pandit Damodar Hota.

"His contributions to Indian classical music will be ever remembered by posterity," said the Chief Minister in a statement.

The mortal remains of Pandit Damodar Hota will be cremated with state honours, announced the Chief Minister.

He conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved family of the artiste. (ANI)

