Bhubaneswar, Aug 4 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday and wished for his speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Pradhan was admitted to a hospital earlier in the day after testing positive for COVID-19.

Concerned to know about the hospitalisation of Honble Union Minister @dpradhanbjp after being tested positive for #COVID19. Spoke with him and wished for a quick recovery & good health, Patnaik tweeted.

Pradhan, 51, had developed COVID-like symptoms on Monday and was tested on Tuesday.

Sources said Pradhan had last week met Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to a hospital on Sunday after testing positive for coronavirus infection.

Both of them are admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon in Haryana.

Pradhan is one of the several high-profile names to have tested positive.

Others include Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has also been diagnosed with the infection and is being treated at the privately-owned Kauvery Hospital.

Four Odisha MLAs were earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 and all of them have recovered, sources in the state assembly said.

