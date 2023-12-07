Bhubaneswar, Dec 7 (PTI) The Odisha Congress on Thursday demanded that the state government enhance agricultural input subsidy (AIS) to Rs 25,000 per hectare for farmers who have suffered crop loss due to the recent rainfall that occurred under the influence of Cyclone Michaung.

Odisha Pradesh Kisan Congress chairman Amiya Pattanaik claimed that standing paddy, cotton, vegetable and other crops in southern Odisha and some other areas have been damaged due to the rain triggered by the cyclone.

Farmers have lost their earnings for the entire year, he said.

The Congress leader accused the state government of failing to create awareness among farmers or take measures such as distribution of polythene sheets to protect harvested crops.

Pattanaik claimed the state government was providing AIS of Rs 17,000 per hectare to farmers who have suffered crop loss of 33 per cent or more in irrigated areas and Rs 8,500 per hectare for non-irrigated or rainfed areas, "which is insufficient".

As per the latest estimation, the farmers spend around Rs 57,000 per hectare to harvest paddy crop. Therefore, the state government should at least pay Rs 25,000 per hectare to the affected farmers, he said.

He also demanded a waiver of crop loans for the farmers and 100 per cent compensation for those who have lost vegetable crops in the rain.

