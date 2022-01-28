Baripada, Jan 28 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district has sentenced a 26-year-old man to 10 years of imprisonment for raping a teenager in 2015.

Baripada POCSO Court judge Sumita Jena also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Dukhiram Murmu, special public prosecutor Abhina Pattnaik said.

The court on Thursday directed the State Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 3 lakh to the minor girl as compensation.

On June 5, 2015, the 15-year-old girl was returning home after a tuition class when Murmu forcibly took her to a forest and raped her. The judgement was based on the girl's statement, medical reports and statements of 16 witnesses, the prosecution added.

