Bhubaneswar, Nov 29 (PTI) The Odisha government did not apply for a mega textile park under the PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks, Union Minister Darshana Jardosh said on Wednesday.

The Union Minister of State for Textiles said this during her visit to the state.

"The Odisha government did not make any bid for the mega integrated textile park. The Centre has allocated seven such parks in different states," Jardosh told reporters here.

The Union minister said that at least 12 states had submitted their proposals to the Central government for mega textile parks and also participated in the bidding process, however, Odisha was not among them.

She said that seven states have been accorded permission, based on their available infrastructures as well as respective textile policies. The handloom weavers are being imparted training by the Central government under its ambitious Samarth Yojana.

As per the scheme, the mega textile parks were to be set up at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore and spanning over 1,000 acres of land. The state and Central governments would have 51 and 49 per cent shares respectively in the mega projects, Jardosh said.

However, ruling BJD MLA Dhruba Charan Sahoo said, "Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has always placed Odisha's demands before the Central government through letters and in different forums. The Central government has been neglecting the state simply for political reasons."

The BJD lawmaker claimed that the state government has been providing cooperation to the Centre for which Odisha has received several awards.

Jardosh's statement came a day after Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shripad Y Naik alleged that the state government was hindering the transformation of Paradip Port to number one port in the country.

While meeting reporters in Puri on Tuesday, Naik said the business of Paradip Port is not growing due to low cargo handling capacity.

"As the existing road link to the port is very narrow, the port authorities have been requesting the state government for its widening for a long time. There has been no response from the state government," he alleged.

He said the Centre is ready to financially assist the state government for the development of road infrastructure and other development activities of the port.

