Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 2 (ANI): Odisha Finance Minister, Niranjan Pujari on Saturday present the annual Budget for the year 2022-23 on the first day of the Monsoon session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, with an outlay of Rs 2 lakh crore, which is about 17.6 per cent more than last year's budget.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik termed it a progressive, pro-poor and development-oriented Budget and said, "The Budget size has increased to Rs 2 lakh crore and the Programme Budget to Rs 1 lakh crore. Priority of the Budget is to create quality healthcare facilities, quality education including school transformation, life and livelihoods, women empowerment as well as infrastructure development." Said Patnaik in a statement

The Capital spending will increase by more than 56 per cent, which will foster growth, he said.

Niranjan Pujari said that a separate budget for Mission Shakti with the allocation of Rs 2000 crore will further deepen our engagement with 70 lakh women of our State.

"Our initiative to create a "Budget Stabilization Fund" will help in mitigating any revenue shock in future. The budget is in line with our transformational agenda under "5T" and "Mo Sarkar", he informed.

He hoped this Budget will meet the aspiration of the people of the State.

It is pertinent to mention that, this is the full-fledged budget for the year 2022-23. Earlier, during the budget session of the State Assembly in April, the vote-on-account for four months was presented till July of this year. (ANI)

