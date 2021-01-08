Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 8 (ANI): The Odisha government on Thursday directed the District Collectors, veterinary and forest officials to maintain active surveillance and monitor birds for any sign of suspected avian influenza (Bird Flu) and appropriate measures for controlling it, on priority.

Migratory birds are the carriers of Avian Influenza and it spreads through faecal droppings, shared feed and drinking water of the birds, the Odisha government said in a release.

In Odisha, water bodies like Chilika lake, Anshupalake, Bhitarkanika Wild Life Sanctuary, and Hirakud Dam are the places where there is concentration of migratory birds, they added.

Keeping this in view, the State government is vigilant and is continuously observing any unnatural deaths and behaviour of birds at these places, the release said.

"Action plan on preparedness, control, and containment of Avian Influenza along with standard operating procedures (SOP) has been circulated to all districts and the Chief District Veterinary Officers have been instructed to follow it scrupulously. Regular Surveillance Measures are being taken up through the collection of tracheal swabs, cloacal swabs, environmental samples and serum samples of the birds by field veterinarians," the government said.

"Until now around 11,000 samples have been collected and tested during the current bird migratory season. So far all samples have been tested negative for Avian Influenza. Today, around 300 samples have been collected from the field for testing," the government said in a release.

The government has set up a state-level control room headed by the Joint Director, Disease Control is functioning at Directorate of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services, Cuttack for redressal of any queries in the regard.

The administration requested to the general public including farmers, poultry entrepreneurs and poultry traders to report any unusual mortality of birds occurring in flocks to the nearest veterinary officer or chief district veterinary officer of the district.

The government had constituted nine Special Supervisory Teams constituted at the State level to immediately proceed to any suspected location of Avian Influenza in the State.

On January 7 in Govindpur village of Badaberana Gram of Khordha District, around 120 poultry birds have been reported dead. After getting the information, a State Level Special Supervisory Team along with the District Level Rapid Response Teams rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. Five of the dead birds have been taken to ADRI for laboratory investigation. All five samples have been tested negative for Avian Influenza virus based on the Avian Influenza virus antigen test. Rest of the dead birds was buried in deep burial method with proper disinfection measures. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)