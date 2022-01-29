Balasore, Jan 29 (PTI) A man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Odisha's Balasore district on Saturday for killing his wife over dowry.

District and Sessions Judge Bhagbana Pradhan also imposed Rs 5,000 fine on Jadunath Nayak.

Also Read | Chennai: Man Tries to Sexually Assault Daughter; Wife Hammers Him to Death.

Nayak had hacked his wife Sukanti to death with a spade. The incident happened in Manakahani village in Bahanaga block in July 2016.

The woman's brother had filed a complaint that she was being tortured both physically and emotionally by Nayak, who was demanding more dowry.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022-23 Will Be MSME and Export Oriented, Says FIEO.

The couple was married for 14 years and had two children, public prosecutor Prasant Mallick said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)