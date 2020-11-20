Bhubaneswar, Nov 20 (PTI) Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on Friday presented the first supplementary statement of expenditure of Rs 11,200 crore for the 2020-21 fiscal.

The approach in this year's supplementary budget is "re-prioritisation" of allocations, with the COVID-19 pandemic at the centre of focused efforts, Pujari said.

The supplementary provision of Rs 11,200 crore comprises Rs 2,273 crore towards administrative expenditure, Rs 7,438 crore towards programme expenditure, Rs 1,484 crore on disaster management funds and Rs 5 crore dedicated to transfer to local bodies, the minister said.

Explaining the requirement of the supplementary budget, Pujari said the annual budget for 2020-21 fiscal was prepared before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Therefore, the state government had to readjust its priorities from building a "new Odisha" to "saving lives and livelihood" amid the coronavirus crisis.

