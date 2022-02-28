Bhubaneswar, Feb 28 (PTI) Odisha on Monday reported 171 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day count in the last two months, with the tally rising to 12,85,038, a health department bulletin said.

Also Read | Realme GT 2 Pro & Realme GT 2 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched Globally.

The death toll rose to 9,071 as seven more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, it said.

Also Read | Operation Ganga: Here is Everything You Need to Know About The Initiative Launched to Evacuate Indians From Ukraine.

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

The daily positivity rate was 0.32 per cent as the fresh cases were detected from 53,332 sample tests since Sunday, the bulletin said.

Thirty-four children are among those newly infected with the disease.

The number of new patients was the lowest since December 28 as 156 coronavirus cases were detected on that day.

The state had logged 251 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on February 27.

Odisha now has 2,610 active cases and 382 patients recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,73,304, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)