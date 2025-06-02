Bhubaneswar, Jun 2 (PTI) The number of active COVID-19 cases in Odisha rose to 15 as three more persons tested positive for the disease, a health official said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters here, Public Health Director Nilakantha Mishra said, "The situation is not alarming... it to totally under control. There is no need to panic."

In the last fortnight, detection of 15 COVID-19 cases is not at all alarming. The infection rate is very low in comparison to other states, he said.

Sufficient testing kits have been supplied to various districts and at present, only persons exhibiting severe symptoms are being tested for COVID-19 and the positivity rate among those tested remains low, Mishra said.

On reports about the death of a COVID-19 patient with comorbidities, he said, "We have not received any report till now."

However, Mishra advised people to remain cautious and follow basic preventive measures.

