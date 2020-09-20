Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 20 (ANI): The Odisha government has initiated the process for developing technical institutions like ITIs and polytechnics to Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) area.

The discussion was taken during a high-level meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

Outlining the present state of the employability of ITIs and polytechnics, Secretary Sanjay Singh said, "There are 100 per cent campus placements of the pass-outs from Badbil and Jajpur Polytechnics. Modernisation of the ITI, Badbil, Mining Engineering Keonjhar, ITI Rourkela, UGIE Rourkela with the furnishing of IT labs, lifeskill classes, workshops, modern classrooms, residential facilities etc has been completed."

The Centre has recognised ITI Badbil as a model ITI in the country. The employability of students from other ITIs was also very high in the last few years, Singh added.

Considering the need for CoEs, the Chief Secretary directed to develop such institutions in the OMBADC area for expanding avenues of employment.

He asked officials to start the new age trades in drone piloting, solar technology, smart agriculture, smart horticulture, robotic technology, mechatronics, additive manufacturing technology etc as per their demand in different ITIs and polytechnics.

Singh said, "Presently, industry collaborative CoEs are being run in ITI, Cuttack, Pattamundai and Balasore. The leading industrial houses like Maruti Suzuki, IPSC and HSIL and Schneider Electric are in a collaborative partnership with these ITIs."

The proposal for the development of CoEs in automation technology at ITI Jajpur, CoE in advanced wielding at Polytechnic Jajpur among others. (ANI)

