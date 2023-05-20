Bhubaneswar, May 20 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved a proposal for the setting up of a Police Recruitment Board in the state.

The board will consist of a chairman and two members, an official statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

Patnaik also approved a proposal to create 24 administrative and other posts in the board.

A DG or Additional DG-rank officer of Odisha Police will be appointed as the chairman of the board.

Of the two members, one will be of the rank of Additional DG or IG Police, while the other will be of the rank of DIG or SP.

The board will be responsible for the recruitment of sepoys, sub-inspectors and ministerial staffers in Odisha Police.

"It will help expedite the recruitment of police personnel in the state," the statement said.

