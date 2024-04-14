Cuttack (Odisha) [India], April 13 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Sambalpur, Dharmendra Pradhan along with six-time MP and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Cuttack, Bhartruhari Mahtab conducted a roadshow at Cuttack in Odisha on Saturday.

Earlier, while speaking to ANI the Union Minister said that the party has launched the 'Modi Vijay' campaign from Cuttack.

He also asserted that the BJP will win all 21 seats in Odisha and will form a double-engine government in the state.

"From the birthplace of Netaji and Odisha's cultural centre, Cuttack, the 'Modi Vijay' campaign has been started. Many new people have joined us today. Many students from the BJD students' agitation joined us today... We will win all 21 seats in Odisha. And there will also be a double-engine government in Odisha," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Lok Sabha candidate from Cuttack, Bhartruhari Mahtab, while speaking to ANI highlighted the three issues of Odisha and asserted that there is very little development in comparison to other states where there is a BJP government.

"There are mainly three issues. The first is about the pride of Odisha. The second is development. There is very little development in comparison to other states where there is a BJP government. Thirdly, there is no return on revenue generation and expenditure. We need industries that will generate employment. We want our youth to be employed," Mahtab told ANI.

He further said that the President of Congress' Student Wing and others joined the party.

"Many people from districts of the states came in today's event. The President of Congress' Student Wing and others joined the party... This shows that there is a wave in favor of the BJP," he added.

Bhartruhari Mahtab is a six-time MP from Cuttack and had recently resigned from the BJD to join the BJP. He has been representing the Cuttack Lok Sabha seat since 1998.

Notably, In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) got the maximum number of seats, followed by the BJP and the Congress. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8 seats and the Congress bagged just a lone seat.

The Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, which comprise 21 constituencies, are set to take place in four phases. The voting dates have been scheduled for May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. (ANI)

