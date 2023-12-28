Odisha: Nandankanan Zoological Park To Get Cheetahs, Lions and Birds From Dubai Next Month

The animals will be brought in through an animal exchange programme, said Susanta Nanda, the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), during a press conference on Wednesday.

Agency News PTI| Dec 28, 2023 09:12 AM IST
A+
A-
Odisha: Nandankanan Zoological Park To Get Cheetahs, Lions and Birds From Dubai Next Month
Lions (Photo Credits: PxFuel)

Bhubaneswar, Dec 28: Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) in Bhubaneswar is set to receive a pair of cheetahs, six lions, chimpanzees, lemurs, and other animals and birds from Dubai next month, according to an official.

The animals will be brought in through an animal exchange programme, said Susanta Nanda, the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), during a press conference on Wednesday. Odisha Administrative Officer Arrested for Amassing Disproportionate Assets.

Zoo officials have signed an agreement with Dubai Safari Park in the United Arab Emirates to bring these exotic animals and birds through the exchange programme.

According to the zoo authorities, a male and female cheetah will be exchanged for five Manipur brow-antlered deer, consisting of two males and three females.

The official also mentioned plans to bring four white lions (one male and three females), as well as two African lions (one male and one female).

Additionally, two chimpanzees, five ring-tailed lemurs, three red-necked wallabies, eight Hamadryas baboons, seven African grey parrots, and five blue and gold macaws will arrive at the zoo through the exchange programme. Odisha: Elephant Killed on NH-49 After Being Struck by Truck Near Kantabada (Watch Video).

In return, the NZP will be sending hippos, blackbucks, hog deer, gharial (crocodile), gaur, and red jungle fowl to the Dubai zoo.

"We are currently waiting for necessary clearance from the authorities to proceed with the exchange programme," the official informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
birds Cheetahs Dubai Dubai Safari Park Dubai zoo LIONS Nandankanan Zoo Nandankanan Zoological Park Odisha Goa Horror: Video of Kids Sleeping on Moving SUV Goes Viral, Draws Strong Reaction from Netizens
  • Festivals
    Boxing Day 2023 Date: Know History And Significance of The Popular Shopping Day Celebrated A Day After Christmas Day Boxing Day 2023 Date: Know History And Significance of The Popular Shopping Day Celebrated A Day After Christmas Day
  • Videos
    Salman Khan Birthday, Actor Rings in 58th Birthday with Niece Ayat Salman Khan Birthday, Actor Rings in 58th Birthday with Niece Ayat
    • Close
    Search

    Odisha: Nandankanan Zoological Park To Get Cheetahs, Lions and Birds From Dubai Next Month

    The animals will be brought in through an animal exchange programme, said Susanta Nanda, the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), during a press conference on Wednesday.

    Agency News PTI| Dec 28, 2023 09:12 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    Odisha: Nandankanan Zoological Park To Get Cheetahs, Lions and Birds From Dubai Next Month
    Lions (Photo Credits: PxFuel)

    Bhubaneswar, Dec 28: Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) in Bhubaneswar is set to receive a pair of cheetahs, six lions, chimpanzees, lemurs, and other animals and birds from Dubai next month, according to an official.

    The animals will be brought in through an animal exchange programme, said Susanta Nanda, the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), during a press conference on Wednesday. Odisha Administrative Officer Arrested for Amassing Disproportionate Assets.

    Zoo officials have signed an agreement with Dubai Safari Park in the United Arab Emirates to bring these exotic animals and birds through the exchange programme.

    According to the zoo authorities, a male and female cheetah will be exchanged for five Manipur brow-antlered deer, consisting of two males and three females.

    The official also mentioned plans to bring four white lions (one male and three females), as well as two African lions (one male and one female).

    Additionally, two chimpanzees, five ring-tailed lemurs, three red-necked wallabies, eight Hamadryas baboons, seven African grey parrots, and five blue and gold macaws will arrive at the zoo through the exchange programme. Odisha: Elephant Killed on NH-49 After Being Struck by Truck Near Kantabada (Watch Video).

    In return, the NZP will be sending hippos, blackbucks, hog deer, gharial (crocodile), gaur, and red jungle fowl to the Dubai zoo.

    "We are currently waiting for necessary clearance from the authorities to proceed with the exchange programme," the official informed.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    birds Cheetahs Dubai Dubai Safari Park Dubai zoo LIONS Nandankanan Zoo Nandankanan Zoological Park Odisha United Arab Emirates
    You might also like
    Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2: Odisha Juggernauts Defeat Mumbai Khiladis To Reach Top Spot, Telugu Yoddhas Beat Rajasthan Warriors
    Sports

    Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2: Odisha Juggernauts Defeat Mumbai Khiladis To Reach Top Spot, Telugu Yoddhas Beat Rajasthan Warriors
    Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Vegetable Vendor Gifts World Clock to Ram Temple in Ayodhya Ahead of Consecration (See Pic)
    News

    Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Vegetable Vendor Gifts World Clock to Ram Temple in Ayodhya Ahead of Consecration (S

    Odisha: Nandankanan Zoological Park To Get Cheetahs, Lions and Birds From Dubai Next Month
    Lions (Photo Credits: PxFuel)

    Bhubaneswar, Dec 28: Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) in Bhubaneswar is set to receive a pair of cheetahs, six lions, chimpanzees, lemurs, and other animals and birds from Dubai next month, according to an official.

    The animals will be brought in through an animal exchange programme, said Susanta Nanda, the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), during a press conference on Wednesday. Odisha Administrative Officer Arrested for Amassing Disproportionate Assets.

    Zoo officials have signed an agreement with Dubai Safari Park in the United Arab Emirates to bring these exotic animals and birds through the exchange programme.

    According to the zoo authorities, a male and female cheetah will be exchanged for five Manipur brow-antlered deer, consisting of two males and three females.

    The official also mentioned plans to bring four white lions (one male and three females), as well as two African lions (one male and one female).

    Additionally, two chimpanzees, five ring-tailed lemurs, three red-necked wallabies, eight Hamadryas baboons, seven African grey parrots, and five blue and gold macaws will arrive at the zoo through the exchange programme. Odisha: Elephant Killed on NH-49 After Being Struck by Truck Near Kantabada (Watch Video).

    In return, the NZP will be sending hippos, blackbucks, hog deer, gharial (crocodile), gaur, and red jungle fowl to the Dubai zoo.

    "We are currently waiting for necessary clearance from the authorities to proceed with the exchange programme," the official informed.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    birds Cheetahs Dubai Dubai Safari Park Dubai zoo LIONS Nandankanan Zoo Nandankanan Zoological Park Odisha United Arab Emirates
    You might also like
    Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2: Odisha Juggernauts Defeat Mumbai Khiladis To Reach Top Spot, Telugu Yoddhas Beat Rajasthan Warriors
    Sports

    Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2: Odisha Juggernauts Defeat Mumbai Khiladis To Reach Top Spot, Telugu Yoddhas Beat Rajasthan Warriors
    Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Vegetable Vendor Gifts World Clock to Ram Temple in Ayodhya Ahead of Consecration (See Pic)
    News

    Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Vegetable Vendor Gifts World Clock to Ram Temple in Ayodhya Ahead of Consecration (See Pic)
    Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Gives Nod To Set Up Special Battalion for Security of Shree Jagannath Temple
    News

    Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Gives Nod To Set Up Special Battalion for Security of Shree Jagannath Temple
    Odisha Shocker: Man Surrenders After Killing Younger Sibling With Sharp Knife in Kalahandi District
    News

    Odisha Shocker: Man Surrenders After Killing Younger Sibling With Sharp Knife in Kalahandi District
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Everton vs Man City
    50K+ searches
    Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
    20K+ searches
    Rahul Gandhi
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    ps://www.latestly.com/india/news/aircraft-carrying-303-indian-passengers-grounded-in-france-over-suspected-human-trafficking-lands-at-mumbai-airport-watch-videos-5651507.html" title="Aircraft Carrying 303 Indian Passengers Grounded in France Over Suspected Human Trafficking Lands at Mumbai Airport (Watch Videos)">
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Everton vs Man City
    50K+ searches
    Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
    20K+ searches
    Rahul Gandhi
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma