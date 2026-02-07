New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood on Saturday said that no one would be spared and that all officers responsible for the death of 25-year-old biker Kamal Dhyani had been suspended.

Dhyani died after falling into an uncovered pit in the Janakpuri area of West Delhi.

Also Read | Mumbai Mayor Election 2026: Who Is Ritu Tawde? Meet the BJP's Nominee for the Post of Mumbai Mayor.

Ashish Sood visited the site and said the state government will ensure the road's smooth functioning.

The Delhi minister told ANI, "All the departments conducted a joint inspection. We have directed the departments, and I am here to ensure that the road runs smoothly with minimum inconvenience to the public. All the officers responsible for the incident have been suspended. The police have also registered an FIR, and an investigation is underway. We will not spare anyone responsible. We want to tell the public that if an incident occurred despite all our efforts, we are also hurt, and the Chief Minister is monitoring the situation."

Also Read | 'Ghooskhor Pandat' Title Controversy: 'I Was Quite Shocked,' Says Malini Awasthi as Manoj Bajpayee-Neeraj Pandey Film Faces 'Casteist' Backlash, Netflix Pressure Questioned.

Meanwhile, AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj asked for Police Commissioner Satish Golchha's suspension, accusing Delhi Police of a cover-up of the case.

Bharadwaj said, "The police and the Delhi BJP government made every effort yesterday to place the blame for Kamal Dhyani's death on Kamal Dhyani himself. They wanted to show that there was barricading everywhere. There are some questions that neither Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha nor Delhi CM Rekha Gupta have answered. The police had the exact location of Kamal's phone; if they had shared it at night, he could have been saved. The police have not made the CCTV footage of the incident public. Police Commissioner Satish Golchha should be suspended immediately."

Kamal Dhyani's friend Altaf Alam told ANI, "We have been together since childhood. He was working at Rohini Sector 10. The way was open; they covered it yesterday to hide their misdeeds. Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma said that barricades have been installed every 100 metres. They are showing us sympathy. I miss him even more every time I look at his twin brother. All arrangements were made to celebrate the anniversary of his parents."

Police have registered an FIR as the uncovered pit allegedly dug by the Delhi Jal Board during road work in West Delhi's Janakpuri area.

According to the FIR, no warning signs, reflectors, barricades or proper lighting arrangements were present at the site, and no security guard had been deployed. The FIR states that the pit was left open in the middle of a public road without any safety measures.

The incident took place near the B3B Block in Janakpuri, close to Andhra School on Professor Jogender Singh Marg. According to the FIR, the police received a PCR call from a woman who reported that a bike rider had fallen into a pit about 15 feet deep and required immediate assistance.

When police reached the spot, they found an unidentified man along with his motorcycle, lying inside a pit measuring about 20 feet in length, 13 feet in width and around 14 feet in depth. The pit had been dug in the middle of the road as part of road work.

The injured man was pulled out of the pit with the help of the fire brigade and taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in a PCR vehicle. However, the hospital later informed police that "the patient brought by PCR has been declared brought dead," the FIR records. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)