New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Science Technology Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that officers with the capacity to take initiatives with a long term, broader vision and mobilise collective efforts will help achieve the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).

Delivering the key-note address to the participants of the first-ever Common Mid-Career Programme at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, the Minister said, 150 odd officers of this course are going to be the architects of PM Modi's New India.

Singh said the officers are privileged to get common training during the 75th Year of India's Independence, adding they had eventful 20 to 25 years ahead to serve when India turns 100 and realises PM's vision of taking the country to the top league in the global arena.

"To exercise collaborative leadership of the kind essential for our country, the course has brought into focus the importance of aspects such as deep listening, empathy, presenting, reflective inquiry and collective creativity," said the Minister.

Recalling the visit of PM Modi to LBSNAA on this day in 2017, Singh said, a variety of subjects such as administration, governance, technology and policy-making were discussed and the PM stressed the need for them to develop a national vision.

Laying stress on an integrated approach, the Minister said, this was suitably demonstrated by 130 crore Indians in the fight against COVID-19.

He said, in today's challenging times, there is a need for integrating our skills, thought processes and work culture as the era of silos is over.

Singh said this is the era of skill and knowledge and therefore it is important to continuously upgrade the relevant skills as it will create a tremendous opportunity in governance to meet the new challenges.

He added that every officer must determine their own path of self-guided learning in the spirit of 'Mission Karmayogi'.

The Minister pointed out that the attempt of this course is to enable you to de-learn and re-learn all the facets of leadership that you will need in the coming years of your career, to not only deliver as individuals but to be able to fundamentally shift the thinking and working styles of all the teams you will be leading in future.

The Minister said the old ways of running a department or Ministry have to give way to the needs of a post-COVID-19 world.

Therefore, Singh added that "there is a need to create leaders who can navigate the changing ecosystem as defined above and at the same time, using new skill sets and partnerships, lead the country towards achieving its aims and aspirations".

In his address, K Srinivas, Director, LBSNAA said that the entire course has been built around leadership.

He said, "The mid-career collaborative arrangement will lead to a common approach to face present and future challenges in an effective manner." (ANI)

