Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 1 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla cast his vote in Kota South Municipal Corporation in the civic body elections on Sunday, as the second phase of polling begins in Greater Jaipur, Jodhpur South, and Kota South Municipal Corporations election in Rajasthan.

A total of 1,287 candidates are in the fray in the polls. Out of the total, 686 candidates are in the fray in Jaipur, 312 in Jodhpur and 289 in Kota.

Voting is currently on in 80 wards of Greater Jaipur and 80 wards each in Jodhpur South and Kota South Municipal Corporations.

In the first phase concluded on October 29, voting was held for Jaipur Heritage, Kota North, and Jodhpur North municipal corporations. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on November 3.

A total of 60.42 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in the first phase of polling in the municipal corporations on October 30. (ANI)

