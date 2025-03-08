New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Showcasing Nari Shakti in the Armed Forces, Col Ponung Doming is commanding the highest task force of the Border Roads Organisation and has set the highest standards, inspiring woman to be a part of the coveted group.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, said, "Meet Col Ponung Doming, the first woman officer to command the world's highest Border Task Force, stationed above 15,000 feet in the Northern sector. A true trailblazer in the Indian Army, her leadership at such an extreme altitude is a testament to the unwavering strength, resilience, and growing role of women in the #ArmedForces."

"Her journey inspires countless young women to dream big and serve the #nation with pride," the Ministry of Defence further said.

Col. Ponung Doming said that she was presently commanding the highest task force of Border Roads Organisation at 15,300 feet in Ladakh.

Col. Ponung Doming said, "My team takes care of highest motorable road in Ladakh Umling La at 19,024 feet. Now, we are constructing a road even higher than Umling La. We work in the condition and altitude where temperature plummet up to -20 to -25 degrees celsius. Our morale is always high. I always wanted to be an officer and serve the nation. Army was best for me. Army means discipline, unity and fitness. i feel for my country and there is no better way to express it aloud."

"On International Women's Day, I wish to say dream big, be determined, be disciplined, be strong and committed to your goal. Nothing can stop you then," she added.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to 'Nari Shakti,' recognizing the strength and contributions of women on the occasion of International Women's Day.

In a post on X, PM Modi announced that his social media platforms would be taken over by women from diverse fields, showcasing their achievements on the occasion.

"We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our Government has always worked for empowering women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields!" the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

