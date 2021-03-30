Jaipur, Mar 30 (PTI) Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday called upon the people of Rajasthan to preserve the rich culture of the state.

Addressing a function through video conference on the occasion of Rajasthan Day, Mishra said that besides being a confluence of devotion and power, the state has been very rich in literature, art and culture.

"The history of this land of brave men is interesting and inspiring," a release quoting him saying.

The programme was organised by Mohanlal Sukhadia University of Udaipur.

Mishra said that despite diversity in language, dialect, religion, customs, Rajasthan is tied in the thread of unity which gives the state a unique identity in the world.

He said it is the collective responsibility of the people of Rajasthan to carry forward its rich cultural heritage and traditions to maintain this honour of the state.

Popular Bhajan singer Anup Jalota was among others who addressed the function.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)