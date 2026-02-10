New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the people of Maharashtra have once again reposed their faith in the BJP-led Mahayuti, following the alliance's strong performance in the Zilla Parishad elections.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said that after the convincing mandate in the Municipal Corporation and Municipal Council polls, the latest results reflect widespread support for the Mahayuti across both rural and urban parts of the State. He said the mandate shows that the people of Maharashtra favour good governance and an alliance that works in harmony with the State's rich cultural ethos.

Also Read | Bihar Mass Suicide Case: 4 Teen Girls Die by Suicide After Being Scolded for Mingling With Boys in Aurangabad.

"Once again, Maharashtra blesses BJP and Mahayuti! After the resounding success of the BJP and Mahayuti in the Municipal Corporation and Municipal Council elections, the people of Maharashtra have given a strong mandate to us in the Zilla Parishad elections. It is clear that across rural and urban Maharashtra, the people of the state want good governance and an alliance which works in the spirit of the state's glorious culture. I express gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra, " PM Modi posted on X.

He said the victory was a result of the alliance's outreach, highlighting the Maharashtra government's performance and the NDA's vision of development-oriented governance.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Bureaucracy Reshuffle: State Govt Orders Major Administrative Reshuffle; IPS, IAS and HPAS Officers Shifted.

"My compliments to every worker of the Mahayuti for working tirelessly on the ground and elaborating on the solid track record of the Maharashtra Government as well as NDA's vision for good governance," he added in X post.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2020872497860886907

The BJP-led Mahayuti secured a decisive victory in the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad elections, with results announced on Monday according to the State Election Commission. The ruling alliance secured an overwhelming 552 of the total 731 seats across the State.

Within the Mahayuti, the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the single largest party with 225 seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party won 165 seats and the Shiv Sena accounted for 162 seats.

On the opposition side, the Maha Vikas Aghadi put up a modest showing. The Congress led the alliance with 55 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) with 43 seats and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) with 26 seats. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena managed to win two seats, one each in Latur and Ratnagiri. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)