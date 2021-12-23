Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], December 23 (ANI): One person was killed and two others were injured in the explosion at Punjab's Ludhiana District Court Complex on Thursday.

Ludhiana Commissioner of Police informed that the explosion was heard near the Record Room on the second floor of the Ludhiana Court complex.

"One person died, two persons were injured in the incident. Bomb disposal team and forensics team has been called from Chandigarh for probe," he said.

"There is no need to panic," he added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

