Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], April 6 (ANI): One person has been arrested by Tarn Taran Police in a joint operation with Border Security Force personnel on Wednesday and 2.472 kg of Heroin was recovered, said Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

According to Punjab DGP, in a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, Tarn Taran Police in a joint operation with BSF has arrested one person and recovered 2.472 Kg of Heroin from his possession.

Also Read | Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi in Intensive Care.

"Drones were used to transport drugs from Pakistan," added DGP Yadav.

Informing about the investigation, Yadav said that FIR has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Man Chops Off Genitals of Elder Brother in Bhojpur.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)