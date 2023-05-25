Guwahati, May 25 (PTI) A woman was killed and five others were injured when a water supply pipe burst in Kharguli area of the city here on Thursday, an official said.
The gushing water also damaged several houses and vehicles while people rushed to safety. T
he injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said.
Senior officials rushed to the spot and the cause of the incident is being ascertained.
