Guwahati, May 25 (PTI) A woman was killed and five others were injured when a water supply pipe burst in Kharguli area of the city here on Thursday, an official said.

The gushing water also damaged several houses and vehicles while people rushed to safety. T

Also Read | Gas Leak in Hyderabad? Residents Complain of Strong Smell Like Chemicals or Gas in Southern Part, Some Experience Headaches, Nausea and Respiratory Discomfort.

he injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said.

Senior officials rushed to the spot and the cause of the incident is being ascertained.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Two More Cubs of Namibian Cheetah Jwala Die at Kuno National Park, Health of Remaining One Deteriorating.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)